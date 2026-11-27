Japan Tobacco shares up 1% after Imperial Brands report
Shares in Japan Tobacco (JT) climbed 1%, in line with the benchmark index, following a report it was considering a deal for British cigarette maker Imperial Brands. US tobacco group Altria said on Thursday it was considering a possible all-cash bid for Imperial Brands and was discussing a deal involving part of the British company's business with another party.
Tokyo-based JT is considering teaming up with a partner, Bloomberg News reported. JT declined to comment on the report.