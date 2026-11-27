​Shares ​in Japan ‌Tobacco (JT) climbed 1%, ​in line with the ‌benchmark index, following a report it was considering a deal ‌for British cigarette maker Imperial ‌Brands. US tobacco group Altria said on Thursday it ⁠was considering ​a ⁠possible all-cash bid for Imperial ⁠Brands and was discussing a deal ​involving part of the ⁠British company's business with another party.

Tokyo-based ⁠JT ​is considering teaming up with a ⁠partner, Bloomberg News reported. JT declined ⁠to ⁠comment on the report.