Cricket Australia's (CA) forum into the ball-tampering scandal of 2018 ​will not determine responsibility or make adverse findings against ​any individual, according to its terms of ‌reference ​published on Friday.

The scandal was reignited this month after former Australia batter Usman Khawaja said the whole team had known about the ball-tampering plot during the tour of South ‌Africa, not just the three players found culpable by CA's integrity unit. CA announced on November 18 it would open an independent forum for all the players and staff to give their accounts of what happened in 2018 without fear of sanction.

The six-week forum, to ‌be overseen by Australian barrister Fiona McLeod, will be an "information-gathering and listening process", rather than a disciplinary process, its terms ‌of reference said. It will not make "any adverse findings about, or determine the responsibility of, any individual", nor revisit the sanctions previously imposed. There will be no recommendations for retrospective punishment or legal action and participation will be entirely voluntary.

"Its purpose is to support the welfare of those impacted and to ⁠provide Participants ​with an opportunity to be ⁠heard and to have their experience acknowledged and understood without fear of retribution or disadvantage," the terms said. CA's investigation in 2018 found only three players ⁠culpable -- former captain Steve Smith and opening batters David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months, with Bancroft suspended for ​nine. Khawaja's former teammates Warner, Bancroft and Chadd Sayers have supported his claims that the wider playing group and staff ⁠were aware of the ball-tampering.

However, captain Pat Cummins and bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have flatly denied any prior knowledge. CA backed Cummins to remain captain ⁠of ​the test and one-day international sides last week and rejected any suggestion his integrity had been compromised amid the renewed furore.

The scope of CA's forum will include "ball-management practices" by the men's team during all four tests of the South Africa ⁠tour and not just the Newlands test where Australia's ball-tampering was exposed. It will also include the conduct and scope of ⁠CA's investigation in 2018.

CA said a ⁠report into the forum would be published in full and it would respond within 30 days. "This forum is the best opportunity for people to speak and be heard, and for CA ‌to listen and ‌learn," CA chairman David Boon said in a statement.