Australia's Parliament on Friday passed the centre-left Labor government's gas reservation scheme, requiring liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters to set aside up to 20% of ‌their production for the domestic market from 2028. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the legislation would put "downward pressure" on energy prices for Australian households and businesses, although he did not specify the extent of any savings.

"Gas heats Australian homes, it firms renewable energy, it is ‌essential to manufacturing... and we will now have for the first time legislation preserving Australian gas for Australians," Albanese ‌told reporters after the bill passed. The legislation cleared the Senate late on Thursday after the opposition Liberal-National coalition pledged not to block the bill, following Labor's decision last week to exempt Western Australia from the scheme. The amended bill returned to the lower house on Friday and was ⁠approved.

Western Australia, ​which accounts for about two-thirds ⁠of Australia's LNG exports, already operates its own 15% gas reservation policy and is not connected to the east coast gas market, where demand is ⁠highest and supply is in decline. TIGHT SUPPLY, HIGHER PRICES

Australia's east coast gas market has grappled with tight supply, higher prices and looming ​shortages over the past decade, as production from mature gas fields off Victoria, historically its main source of ⁠supply, has dropped. Some east coast LNG producers have bought up domestic production to help meet export commitments.

Three LNG export projects on the east coast ⁠operated ​by Origin Energy, Shell and Santos will be affected by the gas reservation scheme. Those projects export LNG mainly to China, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. Critics argue the policy could lower prices enough to discourage exploration and investment in ⁠new gas resources.

The Business Council of Australia said the policy's success would ultimately depend on whether it supports investment, lowers energy ⁠costs and preserves Australia's ⁠reputation as a reliable trading partner. "We will need to monitor the policy closely to ensure it delivers against these tests, and getting the implementation right will therefore be critical to avoiding ‌unintended consequences," Chief Executive ‌Bran Black said.