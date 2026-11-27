New Zealand’s ruling centre-right coalition ​has narrowly missed winning ‌a parliamentary ​majority, final election results showed on Friday, leaving Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needing the support of the centrist ‌Opportunity Party to remain in power.

Data from the Electoral Commission showed the coalition with 65 seats, one seat short of a majority in the 130-seat parliament. Luxon’s ‌centre-right National Party secured 40 seats in the November 7 election, and ‌its junior coalition partners Act and New Zealand First won 13 seats and 12 seats, respectively.

Labour, the largest opposition party, won 36 seats. New political party Opportunity won seven seats. ⁠Opportunity leader ​Qiulae Wong has ⁠said she would negotiate first with the party that won the most seats.

The results show ⁠a centre-left coalition of Labour, the Green Party and Te Pati Maori would not ​be able to form a government, even with the support of Opportunity. The ⁠New Zealand dollar, which hit a 17-year low against the US dollar this week, strengthened slightly ⁠after ​the announcement of the election results.

Earlier this month, preliminary results from the Electoral Commission had shown the ruling coalition with a majority of ⁠two seats. The final tally includes special votes, which include those from people voting overseas ⁠or outside ⁠their electorate, and typically skew left. The Electoral Commission said there were 2,931,604 votes cast, of which 484,865 were special votes.