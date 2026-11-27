Asian shares were set to end ​a bruising month on a steadier note as a holiday lull offered ‌some respite ​from AI jitters, while the dollar reigned supreme, riding a wave of safe-haven demand and rate hike bets towards a third month of gains.

Oil prices were headed for the first weekly rise in four on renewed concerns about supply disruptions. Brent crude futures slipped 0.4% on Friday to $96.14 a barrel, ‌but were still up 3.9% for the week. For the month, they were down 18%. Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, but in Asia, S&P 500 futures were up 0.8% and Nasdaq futures were 1% higher.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7% to bring its gains for the week to 2.7%, clawing back only a fraction of its 8.4% loss for the month. Data showed on Friday that core inflation in ‌Tokyo hit a 16-month high in November, bolstering the case for an interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan as soon as next month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged ‌up 0.5% to end the week 1.9% higher. It was still down 8.2% for the month.

Shares in South Korea rallied 2% and China's blue chips slipped 0.2%, after hitting the lowest level since June 2025 a day earlier. "Barring a big shock that severely rattles a thin market, November is practically in the books and the markets limp into December where a seasonal 'Santa Rally' currently appears elusive," said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com.

"For as long as the markets remain unsure about the growth trajectory ⁠for AI ​and lack clarity about where US rates may peak, uncertainty ⁠and therefore volatility is liable to remain elevated." Tech giant Nvidia remained a source of unease after S&P put its credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade. The chipmaker told manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers containing its chips to Malaysia, Singapore, ⁠Thailand and Indonesia, the Financial Times reported.

Elsewhere in tech, Elon Musk said that every child in the US would receive two shares in his space and AI company SpaceX , pledging a gift worth some $18 billion. DOLLAR REIGNS

The US dollar ​was headed to its third monthly gain on Friday, up 1.8% against its major peers at 103.8. It has been supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve is almost certain to lift ⁠interest rates in December, as well as safe-haven flows from the selloff in equities. Futures imply a 99% chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points in December, but speculation of a half-point increase has faded.

The euro was last flat at $1.0964, after ⁠news ​that Spanish central banking veteran Pablo Hernández de Cos would become the next European Central Bank president, a move that was well telegraphed and suggested policy continuity. The kiwi edged up 0.2% to $0.5482 after New Zealand's ruling centre-right coalition fell short of a parliamentary majority, leaving it reliant on negotiations with the centrist Opportunity Party to stay in power.

Bond investors are wondering if the broad losses in global stocks this ⁠month coupled with doubts about the durability of AI-driven business investment might temper the hawkishness of central banks. "The Fed could, of course, still blink," said David Rees, chief economist at Schroders. "But a Fed put ⁠would not necessarily be unambiguously positive for markets."

"If growth ⁠and inflation data remain firm, in a game of cat and mouse markets could soon begin pricing a more hawkish Fed back in, potentially setting off the same chain of events all over again." Two-year Treasury yields rose 3 basis points to 4.6705% as the cash market reopened after the US holiday. They were ‌up 6 bps this week.

Benchmark ‌10-year Treasury yields rose 4 bps to 4.8918%, but were down 2 bps for the week.