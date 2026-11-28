Kimi Antonelli was fastest ​under the floodlights in both Qatar Grand Prix practice sessions ‌on ​Friday in a dominant Mercedes one-two with George Russell.

The 20-year-old newly-crowned Formula One world champion lapped the Lusail circuit with a best time of one minute 23.217 seconds in the first session on the medium tyre, with Russell 0.507 slower on softs, and then delivered a best effort ‌of 1:23.077 in a twice red-flagged FP2. Russell, then on mediums, closed the gap to 0.127 in the later practice that ended with the top 10 places filled by five teams in two-by-two formation.

The McLarens of 2025 world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were third and fourth, with Norris 0.445 off Antonelli's time, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar fifth and sixth and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis ‌Hamilton seventh and eighth. Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10, with the session ending with a virtual safety car after Hamilton stopped on track with a loss of ‌power.

"It was a productive day," said Antonelli, who predicted a tight battle with Russell and the others always a threat by the time it comes to qualifying. Norris was not so sure about that: "I don't think we're too bad relative to most but to Mercedes, they're a little bit further off so they just seem in a different category compared to us today," he said.

"Quicker in every single corner by a mile, so I would say the battle's for P3... I would ⁠say we're ​around six, seven tenths off the Mercedes a lap. ⁠So it's not even worth thinking about them." Verstappen said it had been a difficult day with the car's balance "too disconnected" to go fast.

Both titles have already been won by Mercedes, with Antonelli the youngest ever champion. RED BULL FINED FOR HADJAR ⁠UNSAFE RELEASE

Hadjar was third fastest in the opening practice for the penultimate round of the campaign with Norris fourth, one hundredth of a second quicker than Piastri in fifth. "The Mercedes are hugely fast, Antonelli looks to be ​in a class of his own," Alpine's managing director Steve Nielsen told Sky Sports television.

Verstappen, winner of three of four Qatar Grands Prix to date, was sixth fastest in FP1 ⁠and 0.916 slower than Antonelli. Leclerc and Hamilton were seventh and eighth, with Lindblad ninth and Alpine's Pierre Gasly 10th. "Did other people have degradation? Because mine is massive," asked Hamilton over the team radio. "Yes, we confirm much higher than expected on all ⁠compounds," ​came the reply.

Pirelli have prepared for that tyre wear, with teams limited to 27 laps per set and the race sure to be at least a two-stopper. Hadjar had an anxious moment when he was cleared to leave the pits with a mechanic still busy with the rear left tyre. The mechanic jumped away and was unhurt, although there was contact with the wheel according to ⁠the incident report.

Stewards fined Red Bull 30,000 euros ($33,000) with 20,000 suspended. Red Bull explained that a new team member had placed a blower to cool the car's left rear brakes, which was ⁠not a normal procedure. The car then started ⁠to leave with part of the blower still in place. Alpine's Franco Colapinto and Williams' Carlos Sainz almost collided in the second session while Hamilton and Verstappen also had a close call.

The second session was extended by 13 minutes after Leclerc, who missed 20 minutes of track action as Ferrari ‌changed the car's floor, spun and ‌shed debris on track and Gasly got stuck in the gravel. ($1 = 0.9142 euros)