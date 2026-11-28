The European Commission said on Saturday it ​was postponing until 2030 adjustments to ‌its emissions ​rating for certain plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) in a move likely to be welcomed by European Union automakers.

The EU executive said in June it planned to update ‌the 'utility factor', the official share of the distance covered by vehicles under electric power, on November 29. The adjustment was designed to better reflect real-world driving that showed reduced shares of electric-powered travel. That update will not now happen until January 1, ‌2030. A chief reason for the gap between the real and official emissions levels is that owners do not ‌charge their vehicles as much as is assumed.

"The proposed amendments will provide a temporary short-term flexibility to vehicle manufacturers, providing them with the opportunity to invest in the improvement of such vehicles, and incentivising PHEVs with longer electric ranges as the ‘utility factors' will only be frozen for vehicles ⁠having an ​electric range of at least 80 ⁠kilometres," the Commission said in a statement. Germany's VDA automotive association welcomed the move. Its president, Hildegard Mueller, said the move would support suppliers in ⁠particular and help ensure plug-in hybrids remain an attractive option for consumers.

Plug-in hybrids have proved popular in Europe's electric vehicle transition, which ​has picked up pace in recent months. Local heavyweights like Volkswagen have urged Brussels to make emissions targets more ⁠flexible as Chinese rivals gain ground on the continent with cheaper EVs and hybrids.

The Commission will submit the proposed freezing of the utility factor, which ⁠will ​apply retroactively from Sunday, to EU members and to the European Parliament, either of which may raise objections to the move. The utility factor will be updated regularly from 2030 on the basis of real-world PHEV performances, the Commission ⁠said.

Campaign group Transport & Environment said in September that CO2 emissions from plug-in hybrid cars were six times higher, on average, ⁠than official tests suggest, ⁠with the gap between their real-world CO2 pollution and lab-based test results widening every year since real-world emissions measurements started in 2021. It has argued that the Commission should not cancel ‌planned utility factor ‌updates.