Iran ​urged Iraq not ​to allow other ‌countries to ​interfere in the two neighbours' affairs after media ‌reported that Iraq closed several border posts following a US request, Iranian media reported on ‌Saturday. "Foreigners should not be allowed to ‌negatively impact Iran-Iraq economic cooperation," Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei told Iraq's visiting national security adviser Qasim al-Aboudi, ⁠Iran's ​Fars ⁠news reported.

The meeting came after reports said Iraq ⁠closed several crossings following efforts by the United ​States to expand its naval blockade of ⁠Iran by restricting Iranian land commerce. The US Treasury ⁠has ​asked Iraq to close all border crossings with Iran except for two ⁠as part of Washington's policy of increasing economic ⁠pressure ⁠on Tehran, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said earlier this month.