Lazio maintained their unlikely Serie A title charge with a ​2-1 win at Torino on Saturday, as first-half goals ​from Oliver Provstgaard and Gustav Isaksen preserved ‌Gennaro ​Gattuso’s side’s unbeaten start to the season. The visitors struck twice in two minutes late in the opening half before Che Adams pulled one back in the 62nd minute, but Lazio ‌held firm under sustained Torino pressure to take all three points.

Gattuso took over a club which finished ninth last season, and was expected to face a battle just to get them back into Europe. Instead, Lazio have 17 more points than they had at ‌this stage of the previous campaign and the best defensive record in the league. Lazio's 11th win in 13 games moves ‌them to 35 points, five ahead of AS Roma who host Monza on Sunday, with Inter Milan a further point back before they take on Genoa later on Saturday. Torino's fourth loss in five games leaves them 13th in the standings on 14 points.

Lazio struggled in the early stages of the ⁠game, with ​Torino pouring forward with intent and ⁠the visitors' keeper Christos Mandas denied both Giovanni Simeone and Nikola Vlasic. Gattuso's side slowly weathered the storm and with over half an hour gone they ⁠created their first real chance, with Davide Frattesi's goalbound header from a corner clawed away by keeper Lucas Perri.

Lazio's opening goal came from another ​corner three minutes before the break, this time Provstgaard's header nestled in the bottom corner and two minutes later ⁠the visitors were in again. Mattia Zaccagni won possession in midfield and found Isaksen out wide. The Dane controlled the ball, drove into the area and whipped ⁠a ​low shot beyond Perri into the far corner.

Mandas pushed a Simeone shot onto the post early in the second half as Torino continued to threaten and the hosts pulled one back through a glancing header from Adams. It was far from Lazio's ⁠best performances this season, but that will matter little as their unexpected march continues after a difficult away test.

In Saturday's early ⁠game, Frosinone bounced back from ⁠two successive defeats to beat Parma 3-0, making it six consecutive home wins for the promoted side. Tomas Bobcek marked his first Frosinone start with a second half hat-trick which moved his ‌side to sixth in ‌the standings, and dropped Parma into the relegation zone.