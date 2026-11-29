New Zealand Prime ​Minister Christopher Luxon on ​Sunday held talks with ‌the ​centrist Opportunity Party to try to keep his ruling centre-right coalition in power ‌after this month's election failed to produce a clear winner. Luxon's National Party is seeking the support of the Qiulae Wong-led Opportunity ‌Party after official election results on Friday showed he ‌fell just short of a parliamentary majority.

Negotiations between the main National Party, its partners and Opportunity are expected to be complex owing ⁠to ​policy differences. Political ⁠analysts say they could stretch into next year. In a statement, a spokesperson ⁠for Luxon said the "PM sat down with Qiulae Wong today in ​a constructive meeting".

"National’s Chief of Staff has met ⁠separately with the Chiefs of Staff of both ACT and New Zealand ⁠First ​over the course of the weekend," the statement added. Luxon’s centre-right National Party secured 40 seats in ⁠the November 7 election, and its junior coalition partners ACT and New ⁠Zealand First ⁠won 13 seats and 12 seats, respectively.

New entrant to parliament Opportunity won seven seats.