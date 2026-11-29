Cricket-New Zealand 36-1 at tea, lead India by 146 runs in second test
New Zealand were 36 for one in their second innings at tea on day three of the second test in Christchurch on Sunday, having extended their lead to 146 runs.
New Zealand were 36 for one in their second innings at tea on day three of the second test in Christchurch on Sunday, having extended their lead to 146 runs.
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