Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

UK ​media regulator revokes UK broadcast licence ​of news channel Lualua TV

Britain's media ‌regulator Ofcom ​said on Friday it had revoked Arabic language news channel Lualua TV's licence to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect ‌and does not consider its licence holder, Shells for Media Productions Limited, fit to hold a UK broadcast licence. Lualua TV did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Russian AI model ‌fills void in unfinished Gogol novel. Not everyone is happy

Unable to complete his novel "Dead Souls", ‌the writer Nikolai Gogol suffered a breakdown and threw part of his manuscript into the fire only days before he died in 1852. The book - though still regarded as a masterpiece of Russian literature - remained unfinished, with only ⁠one ​of three intended volumes surviving ⁠intact.

UK's Princess Kate climbs mountains, fights cancer in intimate documentary

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, discusses the struggles and fears ⁠she endured while being treated for cancer in one of the most revealing films about a ​British royal, which she hopes will help others fighting and recovering from the disease. In the ⁠documentary to be broadcast on BBC TV on Sunday, the 44-year-old princess, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, is seen ⁠crying ​as she listens to messages from her three children during a charity challenge to scale Britain's three highest peaks in 24 hours, which she calls a "pilgrimage".

'Decoy' documentary 'American Doctor' ⁠puts spotlight on Gaza health workers

Filmmaker Poh Si Teng went "all chips in" to reveal the harsh realities ⁠of Gaza's hospitals ⁠in her feature debut "American Doctor". A former New York Times journalist and Al Jazeera documentary commissioner, Malaysian American Teng left her role at a ‌major studio, ‌used up her savings and fundraised to direct ​her first feature-length documentary.