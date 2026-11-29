​Swiss voters ​looked ‌set to accept ​by a narrow margin new ‌measures to ease weapons exports on Sunday, according to initial ‌projections on the issue touching on ‌the country's neutrality tradition. The decision, if confirmed later on Sunday, ⁠will ​be ⁠a relief to proponents who argued ⁠that the current law was ​harming both the domestic arms industry ⁠and defence cooperation with European neighbours.

The ⁠initial ​results showed that 54% of people voted ⁠in favour in the referendum, according ⁠to ⁠pollster GFS Bern for public broadcaster SRF.