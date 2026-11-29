Swiss voters likely to accept looser rules on arms exports
Swiss voters looked set to accept by a narrow margin new measures to ease weapons exports on Sunday, according to initial projections on the issue touching on the country's neutrality tradition. The decision, if confirmed later on Sunday, will be a relief to proponents who argued that the current law was harming both the domestic arms industry and defence cooperation with European neighbours.
The initial results showed that 54% of people voted in favour in the referendum, according to pollster GFS Bern for public broadcaster SRF.