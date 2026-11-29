Sweden's ​Artemis won ​the $2 million ‌SailGP championship ​in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, ‌beating Australia's Bonds Flying Roos and Spain's Los Gallos in ‌the season-ending grand final. Nathan Outteridge's ‌crew are the first expansion team in SailGP history to ⁠win ​the ⁠championship in their debut season, capping ⁠a campaign in which they ​reached the title decider despite ⁠not winning an event final during ⁠the ​regular season.

Spain's Los Gallos finished second in the ⁠grand final standings, ahead of ⁠Australia's ⁠Bonds Flying Roos.