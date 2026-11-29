Sailing-Artemis claim SailGP title in debut season triumph
Sweden's Artemis won the $2 million SailGP championship in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, beating Australia's Bonds Flying Roos and Spain's Los Gallos in the season-ending grand final. Nathan Outteridge's crew are the first expansion team in SailGP history to win the championship in their debut season, capping a campaign in which they reached the title decider despite not winning an event final during the regular season.
Spain's Los Gallos finished second in the grand final standings, ahead of Australia's Bonds Flying Roos.