Turnout ​in Spain's ​parliamentary election reached ‌45.5% by ​2 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Sunday, according to interior ‌ministry data, up from 40.5% recorded at the same time during the previous national ‌ballot in July 2023. Socialist Prime Minister ‌Pedro Sanchez, who is seeking re-election and has tried to mobilise left-wing voters, has said ⁠a ​turnout of ⁠75% or more would likely produce a progressive ⁠majority.

However, nearly all opinion polls before ​the election pointed to the conservative People's ⁠Party (PP) and far-right Vox together surpassing the 176-seat ⁠threshold ​needed for a lower house majority. Final turnout in the mid-summer 2023 ⁠election was 66.6%. The PP won the most ⁠votes ⁠but failed to secure enough parliamentary support to form a government.