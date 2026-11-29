Spanish voter turnout at 45.5% so far - higher than in 2023 election
Turnout in Spain's parliamentary election reached 45.5% by 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Sunday, according to interior ministry data, up from 40.5% recorded at the same time during the previous national ballot in July 2023. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is seeking re-election and has tried to mobilise left-wing voters, has said a turnout of 75% or more would likely produce a progressive majority.
However, nearly all opinion polls before the election pointed to the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox together surpassing the 176-seat threshold needed for a lower house majority. Final turnout in the mid-summer 2023 election was 66.6%. The PP won the most votes but failed to secure enough parliamentary support to form a government.