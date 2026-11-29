Eurostar services ​between London, Lille, ​Brussels and Paris ‌suffered widespread ​cancellations and delays on Sunday after the emergency services ‌attended an incident on the line between Lille and Brussels. "Trains between London and Lille/Brussels and ‌Paris and Brussels are experiencing delays today due ‌to emergency services dealing with an incident on 28/11/2026 on the line between Lille and Brussels," Eurostar said ⁠on ​its ⁠website.

All but 2 of 10 trains due to depart ⁠Paris for London after 1400 GMT were listed ​on the Eurostar website as cancelled. A Reuters ⁠journalist at a crowded Paris Gare du Nord ⁠said passengers ​booked on to cancelled trains in the afternoon were advised that they would ⁠be unable to travel on evening services.

Eurostar was ⁠not ⁠immediately available for comment.