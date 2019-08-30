International Development News
Development News Edition
No-deal Brexit will happen on Oct. 31 if there is no backstop agreement - Maas

Reuters London
Updated: 30-08-2019 15:46 IST
Germany expects Britain to crash out of the European Union on Oct. 31, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"We cannot imagine reopening the Withdrawal Agreement," Maas said in the Finnish capital. "We assume that Brexit will happen on Oct. 31. We will do everything to avoid a no-deal Brexit. But the British government has made it clear that if there is no agreement (on the Irish border) a no-deal Brexit will happen."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
