Suicide attack kills 3 separatists in Yemen's Aden: security

PTI Aden
Updated: 30-08-2019 17:27 IST
Aden, Aug 30 (AFP) Three separatist fighters were killed Friday in a suicide bombing in Aden, the first such attack since Yemeni government forces were expelled from the southern city on August 10, security sources said.

"A suicide bomber crashed his bomb-laden motorbike into a vehicle of the Southern Transitional Council on a roundabout in the Sheikh Saad district" of northern Aden, one of the sources told AFP.

Three of those on board the vehicle were killed and an unknown number wounded. (AFP) MRJ

COUNTRY : Austria
