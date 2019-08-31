International Development News
Saudi Arabia sets up ministry of industry and mineral resources -decree

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 31-08-2019 00:37 IST
Saudi Arabia said on Friday it would establish a standalone ministry of industry and mineral resources, separating it from the energy ministry, according to a royal decree.

The kingdom named Bandar Alkhorayef to lead the new ministry, which previously fell under the portfolio of energy minister Falih Khalid al-Falih.

In a separate decree, Saudi Arabia appointed Fad bin Mohammed Al Essay as chief of the royal court.

