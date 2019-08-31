Afghanistan: Taliban launches assault in Kunduz, killing 10 police officers

The Taliban launched a major offensive in the city of Kunduz, killing atleast 10 Afghan police officers on Saturday. Atleast, eight Taliban fighters have also been killed.

Rohullah Ahmadzai, the Afghan Defense Ministry's spokesman, confirmed to Sputnik that the Taliban had launched an attack on government forces. "The Taliban have launched an attack from four sides," Ahmadzai said, adding that security forces had withdrawn from the line of fire and were being cautious to avoid civilian casualties.

The attack comes despite the United States and Taliban ongoing talks to bring peace in the war-torn nation. According to Al Jazeera, the assault started at 1 am (local time) when the Taliban fighter targeted the city from several directions.

"The Taliban attacked Kunduz city from several directions this morning. We are in the city now capturing government buildings one after the other," he told reporters. (ANI)

