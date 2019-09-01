International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 01-09-2019 14:26 IST
France plans to privatise lottery company Francaise des Jeux in November - finance minister

Image Credit: Wikipedia

France aims to privatize its national lottery company Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) in November, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. The French state, which currently controls 72% of FDJ, has said it plans to retain at least 20% of Europe's second-biggest lottery operator following the sell-off, promised for this year.

Le Maire said the privatization would most likely occur "during the month of November" barring any sharp stock-market downturn. He was speaking in an interview with CNEWS television, Europe 1 radio and daily Les Echos. (Reporting By Simon Carraud, Writing by Laurence Frost Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

COUNTRY : France
