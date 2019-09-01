France plans to privatise lottery company Francaise des Jeux in November - finance minister

France aims to privatize its national lottery company Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) in November, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. The French state, which currently controls 72% of FDJ, has said it plans to retain at least 20% of Europe's second-biggest lottery operator following the sell-off, promised for this year.

Le Maire said the privatization would most likely occur "during the month of November" barring any sharp stock-market downturn. He was speaking in an interview with CNEWS television, Europe 1 radio and daily Les Echos. (Reporting By Simon Carraud, Writing by Laurence Frost Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

