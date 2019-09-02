Over 30 'in distress' as boat catches fire off California

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (AFP) The US Coast Guard was scrambling Monday to rescue more than 30 people "in distress" after a boat caught fire off the California coast. "A group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers," the Coast Guard tweeted.

"The vessel was reported as being on fire," it said. It said it had deployed "multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies" to assist those still trapped on the 75-foot (22-meter) boat, near Santa Cruz Island off the coast from Los Angeles. (AFP) MRJ

