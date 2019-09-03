REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Prime Minister Boris Johnson implicitly warned lawmakers on Monday that he would seek an election if they tied his hands on Brexit, ruling out ever countenancing a further delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union.

ITALY-POLITICS-CONTE/ Italian PM Conte appeals to 5-Star members to back new government

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday urged members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to back a new coalition with the opposition Democratic Party (PD), saying the planned government could transform Italy. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN/ 'Extremely dangerous' Dorian batters Bahamas, edges closer to Florida

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian pounded the Bahamas on Monday, peeling off roofs, snapping power lines and inundating homes with floodwater while creeping toward the U.S. coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated. CALIFORNIA-FIRE/

Four dead, 30 missing as fire sinks California dive boat: U.S. Coast Guard OXNARD, Calif. (Reuters) - Four bodies were recovered on Monday by rescuers searching for 34 people missing after a pre-dawn fire sank a scuba diving boat off a Southern California island, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-WTO/

China lodges tariff case at WTO against the U.S. HONG KONG/GENEVA (Reuters) - China has lodged a complaint against the United States at the World Trade Organization over U.S. import duties, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN-USA/ VW retains access to U.S. public sector contracts, agrees to second monitor at HQ

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen will not be excluded from public sector contracts in the United States following its emissions scandal but will install a second U.S. monitor at its German headquarters, a spokesman for the carmaker said on Monday. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-JULIE-ANDREWS/ 'Blessed' Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in Venice

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Julie Andrews, the star of much-loved movies “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music”, said on Monday she was “blessed” to have had a long, illustrious cinema career as she was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-NO-7-CHERRY-LANE/

Filmmaker Yonfan sends Hong Kong a love letter in 'No. 7 Cherry Lane' VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Chinese filmmaker Yonfan says his animation “No. 7 Cherry Lane” is his love letter to Hong Kong, in which he tells a tale of romance set in the late 1960s.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN-OSAKA/

Defending champion Osaka falls to Bencic at U.S. Open NEW YORK (Reuters) - Holder Naomi Osaka of Japan was upset 7-5 6-4 by Belinda Bencic in the fourth round at the U.S. Open on Monday as the Swiss reached the quarter-finals for the second time.

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-PRI-ESP-REPORT/ Spain sink Puerto Rico as Scola shines for Argentina

BEIJING (Reuters) - Spain celebrated their second successive win at the basketball World Cup in China after a commanding performance from their Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol gave them a 73-63 win over plucky Puerto Rico on Monday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SLOVENIA-FORUM/

North Macedonia Foreign Minister Dimitrov speaks at the Bled Strategic Forum A number of other ministers speak at the form discussing stability in the region. Story on merit.

3 Sep BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

British parliament returns after summer break The British parliament returns after the summer break. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to clash with lawmakers in parliament this week over his plans to take Britain out of the European Union with or without an exit deal, a showdown that could see Brexit delayed and the government toppled.

3 Sep BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

Earliest date at which Labour Party could submit motion of no-confidence in PM Johnson Parliament's return after summer gives the opposition Labour Party the earliest chance to submit a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The motion would need to be submitted before parliament rises and would then typically be debated and voted upon the following day.

3 Sep HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office briefs on the situation in Hong Kong Spokesman for China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office holds a news briefing on the situation in Hong Kong.

3 Sep 07:00 ET, 11:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/RAAB (TV)

Foreign minister takes questions in parliament Foreign minister Dominic Raab and his ministerial team take questions in parliament.

3 Sep 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/COURT (TV)

Scottish court will hear full arguments in case on parliament suspension A Scottish court will hear full arguments in a legal case challenging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend parliament.

3 Sep HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Protesters conduct labour strike after city leader's news conference Protesters in Hong Kong plan to conduct a labour strike at Tamar Park after a news conference by the city's leader Carrie Lam on the same day.

3 Sep FRANCE-LEDRIAN/

French Foreign Minister speaks to diplomatic press French foreign minister speaks on the record to the French diplomatic press association. Subjects to range from Iran, Russia and relations with the United States.

3 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/SVALBARD (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE: On the front lines of climate change in the northernmost town on Earth Longyearbyen, the main town of Norway's Svalbard archipelago, is on the front lines of climate change. With a population of slightly more than 2,000 people, it is the northernmost permanent settlement on the planet. It is also the fastest-warming.

3 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/

Lower level national diplomats from 27 EU states meet in Brussels on Brexit for the first time after the summer break Rank and file diplomats the 27 EU states meet over Brexit for the first time since the summer break.

3 Sep COLOMBIA-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

White House adviser Ivanka Trump visits Colombia Ivanka Trump, White House adviser and daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, will visit Colombia on Tuesday and Wednesday. She is expected to promote initiatives related to women's education and women in the workforce at events on Tuesday.

3 Sep CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ASEAN-USA/DEFENCE U.S. navy commander briefs media ahead of joint exercises with ASEAN

Murray Joe Tynch, the Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, who oversees security cooperation for the U.S. Navy in Southeast Asia, gives a phone briefing ahead of joint exercises between ASEAN and the United States. 3 Sep 02:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region

Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. 3 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS NIGERIA-GDP/ (PIX)

Nigeria's statistics office to publish GDP figures for Q2 2019 Nigeria's statistics office is expected to publish the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the second quarter of 2019.

3 Sep 08:30 ET, 12:30 GMT USA-OIL/ELECTRIC-FRACTURING

Low-cost fracing offers a boon to shale oil producers, headaches for suppliers Electric-fracking, or e-frac, as it is often called, promises to dramatically slash oil producers’ costs, reduce oilfield emissions and noise. The downside: these new electric-fracking systems could obsolete the hundreds of older fracking fleets owned by top oilfield service companies, many of who are already struggling to halt margin declines.

3 Sep AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RATES

Australia-RBA cash rate RBA holds Sept policy meeting when it will likely discuss whether to ease again, though the market is wagering it will hold until October, if only to see what the U.S. Fed does at its Sept meeting.

3 Sep 04:30 ET, 08:30 GMT SAFRICA-BUGFOOD/ (PIX) (TV)

Creepy crawlies on menu at South Africa's first insect-only restaurant Tasting grilled scorpion and a bowl of crunchy insects mixed with garlic and spices on a trip to Thailand four years ago “grossed out” chef Mario Barnard but also helped inspire him to experiment and open South Africa’s first pop-up restaurant serving insect-only meals.

3 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT US-LNG/

GRAPHIC - U.S. LNG grabs 10% of market share as volumes exceed 2018 U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, negligible just three years ago, now amount to 10% of global market share and at 22 million tones so far this year, are equal to the total volumes it pumped out last year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday.

3 Sep GEORGIA-CPI/

Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report for preceding month.

3 Sep NOVARTIS-MEDIA/

Novartis holds media day at Basel campus Novartis holds media day at Basel campus.

3 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-DURST/ (PIX) Robert Durst of 'The Jinx' to appear in court hearing

Robert Durst, the real estate scion whose life was featured in the HBO documentary series "The Jinx," will appear in Los Angeles Superior Court for a hearing where attorneys will discuss a number of defense motions. Attorneys for the defense have asked a judge to declare the filmmakers behind the series were working closely with law enforcement authorities, which could force the filmmakers to disclose material to defense attorneys, and they also asked to have the case dismissed. 3 Sep

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THE PAINTED BIRD (TV) Czech film 'The Painted Bird' screens in Competition at Venice

Czech movie 'The Painted Bird', directed by Vaclav Marhoul and starring Petr Kotlar, Udo Kier, Stellan Skarsgard and Harvey Keitel, receives its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it is screening in Competition. 3 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

