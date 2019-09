At least one person was critically injured after an IED blast ripped through a tribal district in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said.

The blast occurred in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan and the injured has been shifted to the district headquarters hospital, police said.

The area has been cordoned off by the police and a search operation has been started.

