Blast destroys houses in Belgium's Antwerp

An explosion destroyed a number of houses on the outskirts of the Belgian port city of Antwerp on Tuesday, emergency services said.

Emergency crews freed one person from the debris, but others might still be trapped in the southern suburb of Wilrijk, the city's fire service said.

It was still unclear what caused the explosion, the fire service said.

