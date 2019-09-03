International Development News
Development News Edition
Blast destroys houses in Belgium's Antwerp

Reuters Antwerp
Updated: 03-09-2019 17:28 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

An explosion destroyed a number of houses on the outskirts of the Belgian port city of Antwerp on Tuesday, emergency services said.

Emergency crews freed one person from the debris, but others might still be trapped in the southern suburb of Wilrijk, the city's fire service said.

It was still unclear what caused the explosion, the fire service said.

COUNTRY : Belgium
