Eight bus passengers killed by road mine in Mali: police

Bamako, Sept 3 (AFP) Eight bus passengers were killed Tuesday by a road mine in central Mali, police and the bus company said. The vehicle, which was on route from the central town of Douentza to the northern town of Gao, "struck a mine, (and) eight passengers were killed," Oumar Ould Mamoud of the Sonef bus company told AFP.

Police confirmed his account and said the blast occurred 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Douentza. (AFP) RUP RUP

