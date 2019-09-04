Storm Fernand to reach coast of Mexico by Wednesday - NHC

Tropical Storm Fernand, now in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to strengthen before it reaches the coast of Mexico on Wednesday night or early Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is currently located about 105 miles (165 km) south east of La Pesca, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 kph), the Miami-based center said on Tuesday.

Also Read: NHC says Tropical Storm Fernand forms in Gulf of Mexico

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)