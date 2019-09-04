International Development News
Japanese car sales slump in S.Korea in August amid consumer boycott

Reuters Seoul
Updated: 04-09-2019 06:29 IST
Japanese car sales tumbled 57% in South Korea in August from a year earlier to 1,398 vehicles, industry data showed on Wednesday, amid a consumer boycott of Japanese vehicles in the wake of a diplomatic row between the countries.

Toyota Motor Corp's South Korean sales fell 59% in August from a year earlier, while Honda Motor's local sales tumbled 81%.

COUNTRY : Korea Rep
