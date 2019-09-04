KLM cancels 6 flights in Amsterdam for ground crew strike

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France, cancelled six flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol on Wednesday morning as it's ground crews held a spot strike, the second this week, amid a contract dispute with the company.

The strike from 0530 GMT to 0800 GMT "is likely to lead to disruptions," KLM said in a statement. It said affected passengers would be helped to rebook.

