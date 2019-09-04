International Development News
PTI Kathmandu
Updated: 04-09-2019 13:36 IST
Private aircraft makes emergency landing at Kathmandu airport after engine fails

A small aircraft belonging to a private airlines in Nepal on Monday made an emergency landing at the Kathmandu airport after one of its engines failed, officials said. There were only crew members on board the Sita Air flight, Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) authorities said, adding that there was no injury or casualty.

The plane was en route to Lukla, also known as the gateway to the Mount Everest. The plane made an emergency landing at around 8:45 am in Kathmandu after the pilot reported that an engine on the aircraft had failed, TIA Managing Director Raj Kumar Chhetri said.

The aircraft will undergo a check before it is allowed to fly again, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Nepal
