African Development Bank appoints 11 new directorial administrators for different countries

The African Development Bank's Board of Directors has welcomed 11 new members for the next 3 years. They were introduced to their peers at an orientation programme that took place between September 2 and 4 at the Bank's headquarter in Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire.

One of the newly elected board members, Judith Kateera is a director for Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola and Mozambique. She was previously Permanent Secretary of Zimbabwe's Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Affairs.

The former Minister of Air Transport and Airport Infrastructure Development of Senegal, Maïouna N'doye has been given the charge of an administrator for Niger, Mali, Senegal, Benin, Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, Gabon and Comoros.

Kenyeh Barlay was previously a consultant at the World Bank on capacity assessment and support for the identification of agricultural cooperatives in the rice, oil palm and horticultural value chains in Liberia. Barlay has been appointed as a trustee for Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia and Sudan.

8 men from varied backgrounds and with interesting experience profiles have entered the African Development Bank (AfDB). Former Assistant to the Director of the Treasury and External Finance in charge of financing and external relations of Morocco, Mohamed El Gholabzouri is the director for Morocco, Togo and Tunisia.

An economist and former finance minister of the D R Congo, Matungulu Mbuyamu Ilankir is an administrator in Burundi, Cameroon, Central Africa, Chad, Congo and the DRC. Former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Algeria, Maherzi Saïd represents Madagascar, Guinea Bissau and Algeria on the Board of the Bank.

Amos Kipronoh Cheptoo (Kenya, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, South Sudan), Chris Chalmers (Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom) and Cornelius Karlens Dekop (Botswana, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia) are also new administrators from the different countries mentioned and from Kenya, the United Kingdom and Botswana respectively. Libya, Mauritania and Sudan are joined by Libyan economist Abdulhakim Mohamed Elmisurati. He was the Director of Financial Institutions and Technical Cooperation at the Ministry of Finance of his country. As for Paal Bjornestad, a Norwegian national, he will defend the interests of Denmark, Finland, India, Norway, and Sweden. Bjornestad was previously Deputy Chief of Mission at the Norwegian Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa.