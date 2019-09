Kiev, Sep 7 (AFP) Russia and Ukraine are exchanging 70 prisoners under a swap set to take place on Saturday, a government source in Kiev told AFP.

The source said 35 people on each side were involved, the first major prisoner exchange between the two countries since the conflict over eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014. (AFP) RS RS

