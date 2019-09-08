International Development News
Development News Edition
Mugabe's funeral and burial planned for next weekend - Zimbabwe govt memo

Reuters Harare
Updated: 08-09-2019 21:43 IST
Zimbabwe will hold a state funeral for former president Robert Mugabe on Saturday, Sept. 14, before a burial ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 15, according to a government memo sent to diplomatic missions and seen by Reuters.

The funeral will be in Harare's National Sports Stadium, the memo said, without specifying where the burial would be.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Robert Mugabe Zimbabwe Harare
COUNTRY : Zimbabwe
