Mugabe's funeral and burial planned for next weekend - Zimbabwe govt memo

Zimbabwe will hold a state funeral for former president Robert Mugabe on Saturday, Sept. 14, before a burial ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 15, according to a government memo sent to diplomatic missions and seen by Reuters.

The funeral will be in Harare's National Sports Stadium, the memo said, without specifying where the burial would be.

Also Read: Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)