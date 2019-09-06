Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account. Mugabe died in Singapore, where he has often received medical treatment in recent years, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. "It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," a post on Mnangagwa's official presidential Twitter account said.

