REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

An escalation of violence cannot solve social issues in Hong Kong, the leader of the Chinese-ruled city, Carrie Lam, said on Tuesday, adding that she deeply regretted interference by foreign parliaments in the Asian financial hub’s matters.

JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA-WATER/ Japan will have to dump radioactive Fukushima water into Pacific, minister says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power will have to dump radioactive water from its destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant directly into the Pacific Ocean, Japan’s environment minister said on Tuesday. U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION/ U.S. credits Mexico, Central America for sharp drop in border arrests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Monday credited Mexico and Central American countries with helping to cut U.S. border arrests by nearly 60% from a record high earlier this year but then lashed out at a federal judge for ruling against a strict anti-asylum policy. STORM-DORIAN/

'You can't break down': Bahamas keeps up search of Dorian-devastated island MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas (Reuters) - Rescue workers wearing white hazard suits carried out a grim search for bodies and survivors in the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas on Monday, as relief agencies worked to deliver food and supplies over flooded roads and piles of debris.

BUSINESS AT-T-SHAREHOLDER-ELLIOTT/

Elliott Management calls for AT&T shake-up as Trump piles on Activist investor Elliott Management Corp on Monday unveiled a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T Inc and urged the sprawling U.S. telecommunications and media conglomerate to end its acquisition spree and focus on improving its business.

WEWORK-IPO/ SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO over valuation concerns: FT

SoftBank Group, a top shareholder in the holding company of U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork, is urging it to shelve a planned IPO on concerns over the valuation that can be achieved in a listing, the Financial Times reported on Monday. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-FORDVFERRARI/ 'Ford v Ferrari' actors say race car drivers a special breed

TORONTO (Reuters) - Actors Christian Bale and Matt Damon say they have a newfound respect for racecar drivers after making “Ford v Ferrari”, based on the true story of the battle between the car makers at the 1966 Le Mans. FILM-DOWNTON-ABBEY/

'Downton Abbey' cast feeling the pressure ahead of movie LONDON (Reuters) - Get out the tiaras and the best china. Hit British television series “Downton Abbey” is about to arrive on the big screen and the makers are feeling uncharacteristically nervous.

SPORTS RUGBY UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL/

Ireland enter World Cup as ultimate enigma DUBLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - When Ireland beat New Zealand for the second time in three meetings last November, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen labelled the then Six Nations champions World Cup favourites.

TENNIS-USOPEN/ Andreescu 'not done yet' after Grand Slam breakthrough

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, who upstaged tennis great Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final to win her maiden Grand Slam title, said she was not done yet during a whirlwind media tour on Monday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/JAVID

Finance minister Javid speaks to lawmakers after spending splurge plan British finance minister Sajid Javid and his ministerial team take questions in parliament, a week after announcing the biggest increase in -day-to-day public spending in 15 years in what was widely seen as a pre-election giveaway to voters.

10 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Italian Senate holds confidence vote in new government Italy's Senate holds a confidence vote in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his new coalition which combines the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Conte is due to speak towards the end of the 5-hour debate.

10 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/HEALTHCARE

FACTBOX-Where the top Democratic U.S. presidential candidates stand on 'Medicare for All' All of the Democratic presidential candidates debating on Thursday say universal healthcare is a top priority. They disagree, however, on the best path to achieve it.

10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/COURTS (PIX)

Hasty rollout of Trump immigration policy has 'broken' border courts Over the last eight months, the roll-out of one of the most dramatic changes to U.S. immigration policy under the Trump administration has been marked by unpredictability and created chaos in immigration courts, according to interviews with judges and attorneys, former federal officials and migrants. Since it started in January, the program - known as the "Migrant Protection Protocols" (MPP) - has forced tens of thousands of people to wait in Mexico for U.S. court dates, swamping the dockets and leading to delays and confusion as judges and staff struggle to handle the influx of cases.

10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT EU-COMMISSION/APPOINTMENTS

EU to unveil members of new Commission The president-designate of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen unveils the names and roles of the new commissioners who will run the EU executive arm for the next five years.

10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT INDIA-KASHMIR/PAKISTAN-UN

Pakistan foreign minister Qureshi addresses the U.N. Human Rights Council Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses the U.N. Human RIghts Coucil in Geneva, expected to focus on concerns on disputed territory of Kashmir and treatment of Muslims in Muslim-majority Kashmir which both Pakistan and India claim in full but rule in part.

10 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-MIGRANTS WIDER IMAGE - "A storm is coming": one migrant family's attempts to reach Europe

With migrants only allowed one backpack on the smugglers' boats that carry them from Turkey to Greece, Ahmed and his family packed a few possessions. Then they waited. It should have been the defining moment of a journey which started amid Syria's conflict and brought the two Palestinians from their homes in Damascus' suburbs to Turkey. 10 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE/VICTIMS

After deadly plane crashes, families mobilize for change The families of those who died when a Boeing 737 MAX jet crashed to the ground in Ethiopia, killing all 157 aboard, are demonstrating outside the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday, the six-month anniversary of the crash, to demand greater accountability by the U.S. authorities. 10 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE UKRAINE-RUSSIA/PRISONERS-SENTSOV

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov speaks after prisoner swap Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was released from a Russian prison last weekend in a landmark prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, gives a news conference in Kiev. 10 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS GREECE-CYPRUS/

Greek PM, Cypriot President meet in Athens Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Athens.

10 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT NIGERIA-ENTERTAINMENT/NOLLYWOOD

Action! Nigeria's film industry draws global entertainment brands For decades a factory churning out visual pulp fiction destined for the street-side market stalls of DVD pirates, Nigeria's Nollywood film industry today is increasingly grabbing the attention - and financing - of global entertainment brands. Some, like French group Vivendi's Canal+, seek to harness Nigerian hustle and know-how to extend the lifespan of the traditional pay-TV model that's bleeding customers in developed markets but still has a future in Africa.

10 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT APPLE-IPHONE/

Apple to unveil new iPhones, subscription TV Apple Inc is expected to unveil its subscription TV service and new iPhone models at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters.

10 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-ECONOMY/CENSUS

Census data shows family income, health care, poverty trends for Trump's second year Census will release 2018 data showing change for the year in median family incomes, health care coverage and poverty. The data will give a sense of how Trump's tax cuts and spending plans in a year of unexpectedly strong economic growth were felt by families.

10 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY

Bank of England's Carney speaks in New York NEW YORK - Mark Carney: In conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations.

10 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BLOCKCHAIN-OIL/

Oil and gas majors sign deal to implement blockchain in oilfield A group of major oil and gas companies has agreed to begin testing the digital-ledger technology blockchain, marking the first step by energy firms to implement the systems at the heart of digital currencies in their field operations.

10 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

10 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

IVORYCOAST-ENVIRONMENT/COASTAL EROSION A city lost to coastal erosion haunted as even the dead are drifting out to sea

Coastal erosion in Ivory Coast is costing millions of dollars in lost revenue and threatens to cause immeasurable damage unless immediate action is taken a World Bank study shows. But those suffering the most are the local coastal populations that are losing their homes, livelihoods, and even ancestral burying grounds. 10 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SPORTS SOCCER-EUROPE/CLUBS

Soccer - European Club Association (ECA) Chairman briefs after 2-day General Conference European Club Association (ECA) Chairman Andrea Agnelli and other ECA representatives hold news briefing after the 23rd ECA General Assembly.

10 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

