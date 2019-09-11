International Development News
Development News Edition
People News Roundup: No phones please: Rihanna stages fashion show for exclusive Amazon release

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 11-09-2019 10:28 IST
People News Roundup: No phones please: Rihanna stages fashion show for exclusive Amazon release

Rihanna Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

No phones please: Rihanna stages fashion show for exclusive Amazon release

Luxury brands and retailers are increasingly collaborating with celebrities, including style bloggers and Instagram stars, to help design collections and jazz up their wares. The latest example of this is Rihanna, who is set to stage her designer lingerie show for New York Fashion Week on Tuesday to an audience where phones and cameras have been banned.

