Cathay Pacific to cut capacity as demand for Hong Kong travel falls

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 11-09-2019 14:58 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday said it would cut capacity for the upcoming winter season after reporting an 11.3% fall in passenger numbers in the month of August as anti-government protests in Hong Kong lowered demand.

"Given the current significant decline in forwarding bookings for the remainder of the year, we will make some short-term tactical measures such as capacity realignments," Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said in a statement.

"Specifically, we are reducing our capacity growth such that it will be slightly down year-on-year for the 2019 winter season (from end October 2019 to end March 2020) versus our original growth plan of more than 6% for the period."

COUNTRY : China
