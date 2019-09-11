International Development News
Italy wants to cut debt through growth, investments - Conte tells EU

Reuters Rome
Updated: 11-09-2019 16:39 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italy wants to reduce its large public debt by boosting growth and investments, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said after a meeting in Brussels with the president-designate of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"Our target is to reduce the debt," he told reporters. "But we want to do it through economic growth and investments," he said, adding that Italy would need "some time" to reach its fiscal targets and invest in the green economy and digitalisation.

