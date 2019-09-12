UK's worst-case no-deal Brexit plan warns of food shortages, public disorder

The British government's plans for a no-deal Brexit warn of severe disruption to cross-Channel routes, hitting the supply of medicines and certain types of fresh foods, and say that protests and counter-protests will take place across the country, accompanied by a possible rise in public disorder.

The "Operation Yellowhammer" worst-case assumptions published on Wednesday were prepared on August 2, the government said, and form the basis of its no-deal planning.

