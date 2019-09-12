France: we can't allow Facebook's Libra in Europe

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency cannot operate in Europe under current conditions, citing systemic financial risks, risks for sovereignty, and the potential for abuse of market dominance.

"All these concerns about Libra are serious. I, therefore, want to say with plenty of clarity: in these conditions, we cannot authorize the development of Libra on European soil," Le Maire said.

