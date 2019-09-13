International Development News
Kuwait ruler leaves US hospital after 'successful checkups'

PTI Dubai
Updated: 13-09-2019 09:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kuwait says its ruling 90-year-old emir has left a US hospital after having "successful checkups" that forced him to cancel a visit to the White House. The state-run KUNA news agency reported early Friday that Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah's checkups "showed reassuring results."

The report did not elaborate. KUNA earlier said Sheikh Sabah would reschedule his visit with President Donald Trump. On August 18, tiny, oil-rich Kuwait acknowledged the emir suffered an unspecified medical "setback," without explaining what that setback was.

That came after visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that he was "praying for emir's speedy recovery." Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait since January 2006. He's pushed for diplomacy to solve regional issues.

COUNTRY : United Arab Emirates
