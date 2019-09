Pope Francis will visit Japan from Nov. 23 to 26, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

The visit will be the first papal trip to Japan since 1981, he added.

Also Read: People News Summary: Francisco Toledo, artist, and activist who injected life into Mexican traditions, dead at 79

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)