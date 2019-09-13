International Development News
Fire in coastal town near Athens threatens homes

Reuters Athens
Updated: 13-09-2019 17:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Greece's fire brigade ordered the evacuation of residents in Lagonissi, a coastal suburb about 30 km (20 miles) south of Athens as a fire in the area threatened homes, officials said.

About 25 firefighters, assisted by four helicopters, were mobilised to tackle the blaze, mainly burning bush fanned by strong winds, fire brigade officials said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to homes.

COUNTRY : Greece
