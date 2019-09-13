Fire in coastal town near Athens threatens homes

Greece's fire brigade ordered the evacuation of residents in Lagonissi, a coastal suburb about 30 km (20 miles) south of Athens as a fire in the area threatened homes, officials said.

About 25 firefighters, assisted by four helicopters, were mobilised to tackle the blaze, mainly burning bush fanned by strong winds, fire brigade officials said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to homes.

Also Read: Pope stuck in elevator for 25 minutes, freed by fire brigade

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)