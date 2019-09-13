International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU should stop import of beef, soybeans from Brazil over Amazon fires -Finland

Reuters Helsinki
Updated: 13-09-2019 21:24 IST
EU should stop import of beef, soybeans from Brazil over Amazon fires -Finland

Image Credit: Pixabay

The Finnish Finance Minister Mika Lintila said on Friday the European Union should block imports of beef from Brazil, and also consider a suspension of soybeans import to put pressure on the Brazilian government to counter wildfires in the Amazon.

Finland, which holds the temporary presidency of the EU, has asked EU authorities to "discontinue the import of beef from Brazil," Lintila told a news conference in Helsinki.

He added that he was considering doing the same about soybeans with the aim of "increasing pressure, so the Brazilian government would do something on forest fires."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Finland
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019