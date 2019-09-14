International Development News
Development News Edition
Saudi state TV reports Saudi oil exports are ongoing

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 14-09-2019 15:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi state TV reported on Saturday that the kingdom's "oil exports are ongoing", citing its own correspondent.

The report followed drone attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthis on two Saudi Aramco plants in the kingdom's Eastern Province earlier in the day, which sparked fires Riyadh said had been brought under control.

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
