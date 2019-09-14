Saudi state TV reports Saudi oil exports are ongoing

Saudi state TV reported on Saturday that the kingdom's "oil exports are ongoing", citing its own correspondent.

The report followed drone attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthis on two Saudi Aramco plants in the kingdom's Eastern Province earlier in the day, which sparked fires Riyadh said had been brought under control.

