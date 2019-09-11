International Development News
Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 11-09-2019 04:17 IST
Saudi Arabia condemns Netanyahu's plan to annex parts of West Bank - State TV

Saudi Arabia condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of his intention to annex parts of the occupied West Bank if he wins an upcoming election, describing the measure as "baseless," state news agency SPA reported on early Wednesday, citing the Royal Court. The Kingdom called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers to discuss the move, announced on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia said it considered the declaration a "very dangerous escalation against the Palestinians" and said it "violated international law", adding that it "would undermine any efforts to achieve peace".

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
