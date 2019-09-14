Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN17 BALOCHISTAN-RIGHTS-CAMPAIGN Baloch activists organise poster campaign in Geneva to highlight rights violations by Pak

Geneva: Baloch rights activists have organised a poster campaign in Geneva to highlight Pakistan's "egregious infractions" in Balochistan where "enforced disappearances and killings" have assumed "epidemic proportions".

FGN9 US-LAWMAKERS-KASHMIR US lawmakers urge American envoys to facilitate de-escalation of Indo-Pak tension

Washington: A group of American lawmakers have expressed concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the US envoys in India and Pakistan to facilitate de-escalation of tension between the two countries as it presents "tremendous danger" to global peace and a clear national security risk for the US. By Lalit K Jha

FGN16 SAUDI-ARAMCO-4THLD FIRE Yemeni rebel drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Riyadh: Drone attacks sparked fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Saturday, the interior ministry said, the latest such assault claimed by Yemeni rebels as the energy giant prepares for a much-anticipated stock listing. (AFP)

FGN6 BRAZIL-HOSPITAL-FIRE At least 11 dead in Rio hospital blaze

Rio De Janeiro: At least 11 people, many of them elderly, were killed when a fire swept through a hospital in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro as staff and desperate visitors battled to rescue patients from smoke-filled wards. (AFP)

FGN4 ZIMBABWE-MUGABE-FUNERAL African leaders to pay tribute at Mugabe state funeral

Harare: Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe will be given a state funeral on Saturday with a dozen African leaders expected to pay tribute to a man lauded as a colonial-era liberation hero. (AFP)

FGN1 VENEZUELA-US-PACT Venezuela 'ready' to defend itself after US invokes defence pact: foreign minister

Geneva: Venezuela is "ready" to defend itself, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Friday, after Washington invoked a regional defence pact that might justify such a move. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)