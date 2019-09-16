International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Solomon Islands votes to cut ties with Taiwan amid China tension - official media

Reuters Honiara
Updated: 16-09-2019 15:50 IST
Solomon Islands votes to cut ties with Taiwan amid China tension - official media

Image Credit: Flickr

The Solomon Islands' government has voted to cut official ties with Taiwan, its official Central News Agency reported on Monday, as China puts pressure on countries that continue to maintain diplomatic ties with self-ruled Taiwan.

Taiwan has formal relations with only 16 countries worldwide, but China claims Taiwan as its territory and says it has no right to formal ties with any nation.

Taiwan vowed to fight China's "increasingly out of control" behavior after El Salvador last year switched its allegiance to Beijing.

Also Read: China, U.S. to collect additional tariffs on each other's goods

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Solomon Islands
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019