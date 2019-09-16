Solomon Islands votes to cut ties with Taiwan amid China tension - official media

The Solomon Islands' government has voted to cut official ties with Taiwan, its official Central News Agency reported on Monday, as China puts pressure on countries that continue to maintain diplomatic ties with self-ruled Taiwan.

Taiwan has formal relations with only 16 countries worldwide, but China claims Taiwan as its territory and says it has no right to formal ties with any nation.

Taiwan vowed to fight China's "increasingly out of control" behavior after El Salvador last year switched its allegiance to Beijing.

