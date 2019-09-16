Qatar condemns Saudi Aramco attacks, calls for collective security

Qatar's foreign minister on Monday condemned attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and said efforts were needed to end conflicts in the region.

"We condemn attacks on vital and civilian facilities, most recently Abqaiq," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani wrote on Twitter. "These wars and conflicts must stop and there must be efforts to achieve collective security in the region."

