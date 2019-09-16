Weapons used in Saudi attacks 'came from Iran': Coalition

Riyadh, Sep 16 (AFP) The weapons used to strike two Saudi oil plants were provided by the kingdom's arch-foe Iran, the Riyadh-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday.

"The investigation is continuing and all indications are that weapons used in both attacks came from Iran," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki told reporters in Riyadh, adding they were now probing "from where they were fired". (AFP) SCY

